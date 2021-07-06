Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.