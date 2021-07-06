KLAYswap Protocol Trading Up 21.8% This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $21.35 or 0.00062382 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $166.17 million and $18.61 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00134990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00168193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,247.19 or 1.00080750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00957289 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

