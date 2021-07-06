Kleros Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $78.43 million and $2.73 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.00447560 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.