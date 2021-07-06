Klever Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $171.70 million and $1.41 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00135464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00166908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,082.28 or 0.99636514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00941177 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

