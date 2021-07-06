KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

KNBE opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

