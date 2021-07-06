KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

