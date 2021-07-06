KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

