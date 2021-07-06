Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

