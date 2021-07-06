Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 242,478 shares.The stock last traded at $35.35 and had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $3,349,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kraton by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

