Kryll Reaches One Day Volume of $34,177.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $34,177.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kryll has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.19 or 0.00932679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

