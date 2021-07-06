Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KRUS opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
