Kush Finance Price Tops $0.94 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 91.4% against the dollar. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $226,959.75 and $1,083.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00136120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00166325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.78 or 1.00419263 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.63 or 0.00955700 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,629 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.