L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of L3Harris Technologies worth $173,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

