LABS Group Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $214,840.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $214,840.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00135001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.42 or 1.00269830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.34 or 0.00960562 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.