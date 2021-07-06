Lamden (TAU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,460.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $60,460.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

