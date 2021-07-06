Landbox (LAND) One Day Volume Tops $240,472.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $240,472.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.05 or 1.00307442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00952519 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

