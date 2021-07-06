Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 4,375 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,603.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sherri R. Luther also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,857. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.