Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,294 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 127,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,410,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 120,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 120,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. 331,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

