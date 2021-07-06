Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4,265.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,383 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

