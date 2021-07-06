Laurion Capital Management LP Has $500.48 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 404.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874,758 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 2.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.44% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $500,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

