Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 124,953 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2,802.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,583.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 117,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 110,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. 27,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

