Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,442. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.