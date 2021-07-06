Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 203,455 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2,186.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

