Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,722 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of PS Business Parks worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $435,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSB opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

