Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 586,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,120,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 748,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.