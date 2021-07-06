Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 343,215 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 343,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $473,000.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

