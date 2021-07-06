Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,608 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.75% of The Mexico Fund worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 1,080.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

MXF stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

