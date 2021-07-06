Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 38,499 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1,091.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of WD-40 worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $506,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

