Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,308,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.21% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after buying an additional 20,547,336 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,776,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after buying an additional 2,680,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $12,346,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $10,481,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.