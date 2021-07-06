Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,580 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

GIS opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.