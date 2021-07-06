Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

