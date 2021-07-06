Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,254 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of 360 DigiTech worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

