Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,931 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

