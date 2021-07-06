Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,309 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.