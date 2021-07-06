Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3,639.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $349.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

