Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.72.

