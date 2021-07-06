Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.74. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

