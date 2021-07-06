Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Kroger worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.