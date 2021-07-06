Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $16.32 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock worth $2,318,110 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.