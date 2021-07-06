Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

NYSE DPZ opened at $474.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $475.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

