Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375,755 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of CAE worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

