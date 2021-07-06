Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $16.88 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

