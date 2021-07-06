Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $18.76 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Equitable worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

