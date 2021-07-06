Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2,921.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 87,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

