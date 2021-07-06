Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

