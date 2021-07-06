Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $16.30 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

