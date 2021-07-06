Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

