Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,072,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Cosan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSAN. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $980,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03. Cosan S.A. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $20.56.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

