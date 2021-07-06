Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 185,675 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 836.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,675 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

LW stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

