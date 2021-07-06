Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 90,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after buying an additional 107,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after buying an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

